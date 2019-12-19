Banks feeding off small man

THE EDITOR: Much ado is being expressed about the number of individuals who are hoarding their money. They are not necessarily laundering money but simply avoiding the banks as they function today.

Why should anyone deposit money in a bank, which the bank invests and earns interest, not get any interest in return and are then charged for using the account? That simply does not make sense.

Why else would any sane person risk saving hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars at their home while the banks declare mega millions in profit?

With policies like this in place the Government should look into this practice because the banks are the cause of the economy being driven underground.

It is time to start looking after the welfare of the small man. Remember all trees get their strength and grow from their roots.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin