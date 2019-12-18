UNC senator: Govt whittling away citizens' rights

Senator Saddam Hosein contributes at Senate. Photo by - Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION Senator Saddam Hosein has criticised legislation allowing multiple searches on a single warrant, and accused Government of whittling away at citizens' rights and privileges.

He was contributing to debate on the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill in the Senate on Wednesday.

He said there were very offensive clauses in the bill which the Opposition is not prepared to support unless it is amended. He specifically cited the "absurd" Clause 5, which he described as an invasion of constitutional rights and privileges.

"When I read it I thought Government had forgotten we have something called the Constitution."

Hosein claimed Government had shown disrespect to the supreme law of the land and he questioned, as St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar did on Monday, whether Government wanted to turn this country into a police state.

He said under Clause 5 a search warrant could be issued for multiple premises with no particulars.

"You giving police officers a free-for-all."

He recalled the Commissioner of Police had apologised forpolice searches in Gulf View in May. He said this was legislating poor investigation and surveillance by the police.

He also noted Clause 5 (1) (b) allowed for multiple searches over a specific period.

"So if for example they get a warrant to execute on Senator (Wade) Mark's house, for one month every day the police officers might be in Senator Mark's house. This is the law that they want to pass in this country?"

He continued: "We have seen how the police has operated. We know there are bad police in the country. I commend the good police officers in the country, but we have to have the checks and balances on this institution."