‘Treat Penal / Debe residents like Greenvale’ Moonilal tells govt

Members of council at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. -

MP for Oropouche East, Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling on the government to treat the people of Penal and Debe, who have been affected by floods, in the same manner as residents of Greenvale Park, La Horquetta whose homes were also flooded last year.

At the swearing-in ceremony for councillors and aldermen of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on Tuesday, Moonilal slammed the $2 million in flood relief for the residents of south Trinidad.

He told the new councillors, who were elected on December 2, that they literally got a “baptism of water” even before being sworn in.

“For those of you, particularly the new ones coming in, the last few days have been almost a baptism by water. You have learnt, even before assuming office properly, the importance of service, delivery and the downside of elected office.

“If ever you needed to be reminded of the importance of your role, it was that period between Thursday and Sunday. You had to be out on the field providing support, help and empathy with those who suffered loss.”

Moonilal also told the council, that regardless of what they do, there would be critics and commentators. The former Housing Minister called on them to stay true to their calling and serve the people with dignity.

“You must learn this lesson very early. Your critics will have their role and that must in no way take away from your job and duty. My message is to be extremely focussed and do the work for which the people put you there to do.”

Ten councillors and four aldermen were sworn in on Tuesday.

Alderman Dr Allen Sammy retained his position as chairman. Brian Mohan, Hyacinth Rampersadsingh and Marsha Jaimungal-Khan were also sworn in as aldermen.

Sammy congratulated the members of the new council and urged them to remain optimistic as they seek to serve the people spanning ten electoral districts.

“In spite of the many challenges, such as the scarcity of resources made available to us by central government, members have adopted strategies for subsisting in the face of adversity.”