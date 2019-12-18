Street vendors take over San Fernando

Shoppers seen looking for bargins on High Street, Sn Fernando Photo by Vashti Singh - Vashti Singh

SAN Fernando business owners say street vendors are multiplying every day in the lead-up to Christmas.

Elsie Fitz, manager of Nice Exclusive on High Street, said vendors are preventing sales as they occupy the entire front of store buildings.

“It is outrageous how they call out to shoppers and prevent them from entering the stores.”

At mid-morning on Wednesday, vendors on High Street, San Fernando were seen hustling for sales, calling out to shoppers at the top of voices. Their goods covered the pavements, so pedestrians had to walk in the road.

But Jahdee Fortune, who was selling mats, said sales are slow this year ,as Petrotrin had closed down and many people lost their jobs.

“I am selling my goods at the lowest cost, and still we have to convince buyers that they are getting a bargain,” he said. In response to Fitz's comments, he said everyone has to provide for their respective families and the store owners should understand this.

Inshan Maharaj of Footwear and All said every year the business owners in San Fernando are faced with the same problem of street vending.

“I believe that the mayor of San Fernando should implement rules and regulations for vendors from the beginning of December and not wait until one week before Christmas,” he said.

Sales have dropped this year and he has decided to cut cost sby not hiring extra workers for the season.

Winston Partap from Bargains Hunters on High Street called on mayor Junia Regrello to take vendors off the streets as his first assignment after regaining the position.

“Give them space to sell their Christmas goods,” he said.

Regrello could not be reached for comments up to press time.