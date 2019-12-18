South drivers relieved as Otaheite Rd paved

Carib Asphalt pavers conducting road rehabilitation works along the southern main road Otaheite which caused traffic delays. Photo by Lincoln Holder.

SOUTH drivers can now rejoice as roadworks are underway in Otaheite.

Both drivers and commuters have been complaining about the quality of the road, especially near the Otaheite Fish Market, for months as it has been the cause of daily traffic.

Drivers would typically move very slowly to navigate through the rough area, which was filled with potholes, to prevent any damage to their vehicles.

Police directed traffic at the area on Wednesday morning as the road was being paved.

President of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers' Association John David told Newsday he is very relieved as the road was in a horrible condition for almost two years.

He said a lot of roadworks done by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) contributed to the road's damage.

"We feel really good. It is a huge ease up on us now, and not just for our vehicles. We are very pleased. It was very bad."

One Point Fortin maxi driver told Newsday the road was a "nightmare." He said he is thankful it is being fixed.

"It was terrible. That's why we used to call it D' Bocas. But we feel really good," he said.

Another taxi driver said he hopes it would cause an ease in the traffic and that it was "about time" something was done.