Scotia ATMs have polymer notes

Customers in line outside Scotia Bank Ltd, Park Street, waiting to exchange their old $100 notes. - JEFF K MAYERS

The new $100 polymer banknote is now available at Scotiabank Branch ATMs.

In a release Scotiabank said the polymer notes are being dispensed at 23 locations across TT.

These are: Arima; Chaguanas; Cipero and Rushworth Streets, San Fernando; Cunupia; Couva; Diego Martin; Lowlands, Tobago; Marabella; Maraval; Park and Pembroke Streets, Port of Spain; Penal; Price Plaza; Princes Town; Independence Square, Port of Spain; Rio Claro; High Street, San Fernando; San Juan; Sangre Grande; Scarborough, Tobago; Scotia Centre; Siparia; Trincity; and Tunapuna.

It assured that non-branch ATMs will dispense the new $100 polymer soon, and reminded customers of extended banking hours until Dec 31, 2019.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked on configuring our machines to enable them to dispense the new notes.”

Visit http://www.tt.scotiabank.com for official updates.