Regrello to serve second term as Sando mayor

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello inspects the colour parade at Harris Promenade monets after he was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

JUNIA Regrello was sworn in for a second time as mayor of San Fernando on Tuesday afternoon.

Although attorney Solange De Souza-Ransome was allegedly tipped to replace him, and although he said he was hanging up his mayoral chain and heading to the top of Mt Everest to fulfil an item on his bucket list, he was appointed an alderman and took the oath.

Also appointed an alderman was deputy mayor Dr Ferri Deanna Hosein for the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, who attended the ceremony at the San Fernando City Auditorium, said he wanted to make it clear that he and the deputy are not related.

Two aldermen for the United National Congress (UNC), Rooplal Samaroo and Colin Anisette Lezama, were also sworn in.

A colour parade at Harris Promenade in front of City Hall followed after the swearing in and Regrello took the salute and inspected the parade.

Asked about his change of mind after a protest for him to be replaced, Regrello said he is a devoted member of the PNM, “and whatever my party would like for me to do, I will comply.”

Hosein, a doctor who works in the public sector and a newcomer to frontline politics, declined questions about herself and her involvement in politics.

She offered that she was a doctor pursuing a master’s in public health, “and I am here to serve you all as a people in the city of San Fernando.”

About what drew her to politics, she replied, “I would like to serve the people and make a change.”

Asked if she was working at a hospital, she said she “did not want to reveal that at this time. We’ll card a discussion at a later date, right?”

Regrello said Hosein was not a frontline politician, but very active in the constituency of San Fernando East.

In his inaugural address as mayor of the 11th council, he gave a summary of the work accomplished during his last term. He said there is a lot to be done in terms of a comprehensive plan for urban development and the need to address climate change and access to the green fund.

He also used the occasion to clear allegations that he hired his son Nicholas at the corporation saying, “Contrary to public belief and publications, the only person that I have ever employed was UNC councillor Rishi Balramsingh.”