President's House reopened, but Weekes won't move in

President's House. Photo by - ROGER JACOB

A release on Wednesday from Cheryl Lala, communications adviser to the President, said President Paula-Mae Weekes will only use the residential quarters at President’s House between office hours and official engagements.

President’s House, St Ann’s, was reopened on Tuesday evening. It was restored after part of it collapsed in 2010. It was uninhabitable even before then.

Lala said there is limited office accommodation at the house, so the day-to-day business of the Office of the President will continue at the nearby office block, while the President will carry out official duties and functions at President’s House.

The release said the President will continue to live at her private home.

Lala said Weekes has never sought or received a housing allowance. She could not give a reason why Weekes will not live at President’s House. In an interview with Newsday after Weekes was elected and before she took office, in February 2018, Weekes said she hoped to spend as many nights as possible at her own home in Diego Martin, as she lives with her elderly mother, whose life she did not want to disrupt.

Lala asked for further questions to be put in writing to be answered by legal officers attached to the Office of the President.

The present building was erected in 1876 as the residence of the Governor of Trinidad.

Tuesday’s reception, hosted by Weekes, was attended by the Prime Minister, acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca, ministers of government and MPs, among others.