Point Fortin, Siparia taxis to refuse old $100 bills from Monday

A CSR Counting a pack of old $100 notes - JEFF K MAYERS

Point Fortin/San Fernando and Siparia/ San Fernando taxi drivers will only accept the new polymer $100 bills from December 23.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday morning, president of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers' Association John David said the decision was made at a joint meeting.

"We taxi drivers don't have the time to go and change the old bills before the deadline if we don't do this," he said.

"We are asking the people to walk with their change. Plenty people have been giving all their old $100s to us to get rid of it."

He said he has only received a few of the new notes from passengers thus far.

The old notes remain legal tender until December 31.