Ottley, Da Silva captains for Red Force practice match
YANNICK Ottley and Joshua Da Silva have been named captains of two teams which will play a three-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming regional four-day tournament.
The match will be played from December 19 to 21 from 10 am, at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva.
The TT Red Force will begin the Cricket West Indies Premier League tournament, on January 9, against the Jamaica Scorpions, at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba.
The local team is coached by former West Indies and TT fast bowler Mervyn Dillon.
Players are asked to be at the venue for the match by 9 am on all three days.
TEAMS
Team One
Yannick Ottley (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nicholas Alexis, Adrian Ali, Cephas Cooper, Isaiah Rajah, Akeil Cooper, Saiba Batoosingh, Crystian Thurton, Aaron Alfred, Jarlanie Seales, Kissoondath Magram, Uthman Muhammad, Bryan Charles
Team Two
Joshua Da Silva (captain), Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Ewart Nicholson, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Steven Katwaroo, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaaron Lewis, Ricky Jaipaul, Kerwyn Sirju, Jon-Russ Jagessar
Reply to "Ottley, Da Silva captains for Red Force practice match"