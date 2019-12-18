Ottley, Da Silva captains for Red Force practice match

In this Nov 28 photo, West Indies Emerging Players wicket keeper Joshua Da Silva celebrates a wicket during the Colonial Medical Super 50 match against the Barbados Pride at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

YANNICK Ottley and Joshua Da Silva have been named captains of two teams which will play a three-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming regional four-day tournament.

The match will be played from December 19 to 21 from 10 am, at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva.

The TT Red Force will begin the Cricket West Indies Premier League tournament, on January 9, against the Jamaica Scorpions, at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba.

The local team is coached by former West Indies and TT fast bowler Mervyn Dillon.

Players are asked to be at the venue for the match by 9 am on all three days.

TEAMS

Team One

Yannick Ottley (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nicholas Alexis, Adrian Ali, Cephas Cooper, Isaiah Rajah, Akeil Cooper, Saiba Batoosingh, Crystian Thurton, Aaron Alfred, Jarlanie Seales, Kissoondath Magram, Uthman Muhammad, Bryan Charles

Team Two

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Ewart Nicholson, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Steven Katwaroo, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaaron Lewis, Ricky Jaipaul, Kerwyn Sirju, Jon-Russ Jagessar