Nuclear Power aiming for Gold Cup repeat

ARC Chief Executive Officer Kenwyn Ogeer (left) receives the sponsor's cheque, valued at $75,000, from NLCB director Selby Browne at yesterday's Boxing Day Races launch. PHOTO BY JOEL BAILEY - Joel Bailey

NUCLEAR POWER will be aiming for a repeat of her 2018 success when the NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Gold Cup takes place next Thursday – Boxing Day – at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race will be the feature race of the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 39, entitled “Boxing Day Races”. The draw for the Gold Cup, as well as the St James Stakes and St Ann’s Stakes, took place yesterday at the NLCB Box, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The four-year-old Nuclear Power, owned by Shivam Maharaj and trained by Harriram Gobin, is expected to be ridden by Wilmer Galviz in this 2000-metre race, which carries a purse of $165,000. A total of 12 horses will be involved, including the Glenn Mendez-trained trio of Cape Canaveral, who will be making a return to the track after a 14-month injury lay-off, Streaking Far and Whisper Light.

John O’Brien will have five horses in the fold – the consistent pair of Apocalypse and General JN, Thisonesforron, Making Headlines and Ravishing. Gobin will also have Master of War in the mix, while Bigman In Town (trained by Ryan Lalla-Maharajh) and Wots To Report (trained by Harold Chadee) will complete the 12-horse field. ARC Chief Executive Officer Kenwyn Ogeer said at launch, “Boxing Day has, for many years, been known as the day for a ‘Day at the Races’. It is a tradition. “Persons from all levels of the society head to Santa Rosa Park to enjoy the excitement associated with horse racing and meet friends and family members to continue the holiday celebrations.”

The St James Stakes will have nine horses in the fray, including Airforce Won, American Traveller and Goldon D’Or, all under the guidance of Harold Chadee, while Bella Riva is tipped to take home the St Ann’s Stakes.

The St James Stakes and the St Ann’s Stakes will each have purses valued at $90,000 and will be run over distances of 1,350 metres.

NLCB director Selby Browne also spoke at the launch, and later presented a sponsor’s cheque valued at $75,000 to the ARC.

Post Positions –

NLCB GOLD CUP: 1.Bigman In Town; 2.Cape Canaveral; 3.Apocalypse; 4.Wots To Report; 5.Streaking Far; 6.Nuclear Power; 7.Thisonesforron; 8.Making Headlines; 9.Ravishing; 10.General JN; 11.Whisper Light; 12.Master of War.

ST JAMES STAKES: 1.Goldon D’Or; 2.Enchanted Cat; 3.American Traveller; 4.Wang Chung; 5.Airforce Won; 6.Star Apostle; 7.Wise Guy; 8.CP Jet; 9.Nuclear Fire.

ST ANN’S STAKES: 1.Bella Riva; 2.Elegance; 3.Dancing Sun; 4.Money Broker; 5.Spring Valley; 6.Ultimately; 7.Sweet Caroline; 8.Spanish Eyes; 9.Con Te Partiro.