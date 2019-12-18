No bomb at Scotia in PoS

Scotiabank. - Ryan Hamilton-Davis

POLICE have said there is no need for panic after reports of an inciendiary device being found in the Park and Richmond Street branch of Scotia Bank in Port of Spain.

At the police press briefing on Wednesday, ASP Wayne Mystar said two workers were moving boxes on the second floor of the bank when they discovered a device which had a cellphone battery and a box with exposed wires.

Sparks emanated from the box and smoke from the sparks triggered the smoke alarms in the building, prompting management to activate safety protocols. The workers were evacuated from the building and police were alerted.

When police arrived they doused the box with water and took it outside.

Further checks were made and no further devices were found.

In November, a similar device exploded on the 12th level of the Parkade building on Richmond Street in Port of Spain.