Mayor: Make Arima a city

Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian. -

ARIMA Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian was re-elected unopposed to her position for another three years on Tuesday at the Arima Town Hall.

“I’m back,” she told the audience.

She later told Newsday, “I’m happy. I wasn’t sure at first, but I’m happy.”

In her speech, Morris-Julian gave her personal reflections on her past term and her future hopes for Arima.

While proud of Arima’s rare royal borough status, she hoped the area would move to much-deserved city status in the next few years.

“We want an Immigration Division in Arima.”

The mayor said most importantly, the Arima Borough Corporation should get a much-needed administrative complex and a new magistrates' court. Looking forward to a new Toco port, she said Arima needs more hotels, guest houses and bed-and-breakfast houses to facilitate visitors.

“Arima is open for business!” she declared.

Morris-Julian also warned against any attempt at creeping corruption in the area by “criminals in jacket and tie.”

She said,“We will not tolerate indecency in public office or rudeness in Arima. It will be stamped out.”

On a personal note, she hailed the PNM as the greatest political party and said, “Thank you for believing in me.”

Morris-Julian said she was proud to be a PNM member, an Arimian and a woman.

“Local government is my passion and where I want to stay.”

She asked burgesses to return the commitment and passion shown by councillors.

She prayed for the families of all councillors and recalled her past term.

“This ride has been difficult but we made it through.”

She thanked her husband and siblings who had "dried my tears and then had my back to fight another three years."

“Great is Arima and we shall prevail!” she declared, in a paraphrase of the PNM’s motto.

The Arima aldermen are Cagney Casimire, who returned as deputy mayor, Herman Noel, John Joseph and Kieron Edwards.

The seven councillors are Morris-Julian, Kendal Charles, Anthony Davis, Joycelyn Worrell, Linnette Shaffie-Ramcharan, Jeniece Scott and Brennon Patterson.

Also addressing the function were La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie, who congratulated “the most beautiful mayor.” He promised his constituents’ support to realise Morris-Julian’s dream of city status for Arima.

Arima MP Anthony Garcia said the administrative centre must be a priority.

D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Ancil Antoine good-naturedly said the borough gets most support from his constituency, which in turn must allow it more say in choosing aldermen. PNM PRO Laurel Lezama and government senator Augustus Thomas also spoke. The Port of Spain City Council was represented by deputy mayor Hillan Morean.