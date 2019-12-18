Marlene’s home broken into

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald. -

St Joseph CID police are investigating a housebreaking at the home of Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald on Tuesday.

Police said McDonald locked the doors of her Maracas, St Joseph, home at around 11.30 am on Tuesday and went away.

When she returned at 7.30 pm she found the house was broken into and ransacked.

She reported the incident to police and reported that $3000 cash was missing along with a quantity of jewellery.

Investigators believe the bandits entered by prying open a window on the western side of the house.

Investigators are processing a fingerprint that was found at the window.