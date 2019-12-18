Let people elect the PM – not the party

THE EDITOR: The victory of Boris Johnson in the British election has made me think of the need for TT to elect its prime minister directly. I expected the Conservatives leader to win because the narrative he told was optimistic and urgent.

The election showed me how the Westminster system encourages people to vote for party rather than the best suited candidate. The leader of government in this system is chosen by the party, not the people in general. It’s no wonder that prime ministers in this system make decisions that are best for the party, not the people.

The prime minister in the Westminster system can decide who becomes a minister of government – not the people. Remember Johnson was elected as an area representative but the victories by a majority of Conservatives candidates (area representatives) made him prime minister.

The most powerful person in government was not chosen by the people but by his party. Does this mean he answers to his party, not the people? As long as he serves his area and not the country he can remain prime minister since he was elected by a small portion of the populace.

There are other changes like an elected Senate that will enhance TT’s democracy but I believe that gradual change will be wise. Let’s start by the people electing the prime minister, the leader of the country, not his political party.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

via e-mail