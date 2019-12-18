Kazim: Forget yellow and red, put Sando first

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, left, San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein. -

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein urged elected members of the 11th council of the San Fernando City Corporation not to fall in love with office, but with the people who elected them.

He said if they had ambitions of returning to office after this term is over, then they had better hit the ground, because local government is about ground and not fame and fortune.

He told them to forget the red and yellow and concentrate on the people, to take their oath of office seriously and do their best not to embarrass themselves, their families or their parties.

He reminded the group of young politicians to be transparent and truthful because everyone had a cell phone in their hands waiting to record any transgression and post it on social media.

At the swearing in ceremony of four aldermen, including Junia Regrello, second-term mayor of the city, Hosein, whose brother Ryaad is one of the newly-elected council members, told the group that politics is temporary.

“Today is a very special day in the city of San Fernando,” he said as he applauded and acknowledged the work done under the last council.

He said of Regrello, “He is a strong leader. I learn a lot from him. I know he will do a good job in the next three years.

“Politics is so funny and so temporary, he (Regrello) has three years, I have one year. Because when 2020 comes, nobody knows their future. That is politics. According to my prime minister, he always says don’t fall in love with office.

“I want to advise you young councillors here today, from the United National Congress (UNC) or from the People’s National Movement (PNM), because after the elections results there is no UNC or PNM, it is the people of San Fernando first.”

He said God gave humans two ears and one mouth for a reason, to listen more and talk less.

“Listen to the people who put you in office, what they want, what they desire and their suggestions and I guarantee you, you would have not problems.”

He advised that it is no longer easy to fool the people around election time. “You could fool me because I come from the dinosaur age, but you can’t fool them.”