Kazim: $2m for short-term relief, not for household losses

Kazim Hosein -

THE $2 million that has been made available to help communities affected by last week’s flooding is for food, cleaning materials and other basic needs in the short term.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, who has been appointed by the Prime Minister to head the Disaster Management Unit, said it is not for the purchase of household items lost in the floods.

The cost per household will amount to just under $2,000, and Hosein said this is for immediate relief.

He said the Ministry of Social Development is assessing the losses to provide further relief in terms of household and electronic appliances.

During the swearing in ceremony of four aldermen to the San Fernando City Corporation on Tuesday, Hosein said the bulk of the money will go to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

“This morning (Tuesday) the prime minister contacted me and spoke to me concerning the flood. Even as we are still awaiting the assessment of the damage caused by the extensive flooding, and although the water has not yet receded completely, government recognises the need for additional resources to be made available to the affected corporations to enable them to provide additional and immediate humanitarian assistance.”

In furtherance of this objective, he said Cabinet authorised him to make himself available for this purpose and to disburse the money to Penal/Debe in the sum of $1 million.

He said $500,000 each will be allocated to the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation and to Barrackpore which falls under the Princes Town Regional Corporation.