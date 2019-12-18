Homeless in the city

THE EDITOR: Everyone by now has seen the homeless man who occupies a large section of the pavement opposite the gas station in Boissiere Village. He seems to claim a little more of the pavement every day.

There are police who travel through Boissiere every day, as well as ministers of government (who reside in Maraval). Surely either party could contact the relevant authorities for some positive action. It is unsightly and unhealthy. How much longer will those responsible just ignore the situation?

Also, there is a shack next to the Scouts Association and opposite to the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s with yet another homeless man. Again ignored.

J KNAGGS

St Ann’s