Deyalsingh: Gopeesingh tarnished TT's reputation

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo by - ANGELO MARCELLE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh tarnished this country's international reputation when he claimed there was a "raging controversy" about the influenza vaccine possibly affecting pregnant women and children.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Wednesday about the influenza situation from Independent Senator Paul Richards.

Deyalsingh reiterated the vulnerable groups that needed to access the vaccine were pregnant women, those over 65 with diabetes and other conditions, and children from six months to five years.

"It is regrettable that TT has now tarnished its reputation in the international health environment by a very unfortunate statement (from) Wednesday 11...where...Gopeesingh, speaking on behalf of the UNC, said, 'And as from the role of a gynaecologist I am still to determine whethere I should recommend a pregnant patient for the vaccine because there is a raging controversy for children and...children are getting a lot of complications from the vaccine.'"

Deyalsingh said he received calls from Vancouver, Washington, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and London. "Not why the UNC or Gopeesingh, you know, but why TT, this country, has fallen prey to the anti-vaccine movement."

He added that he wanted to condemn the statement and ask the UNC and Gopeesingh to produce the evidence of this "raging controversy."