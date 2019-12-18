Cop dies three weeks after being shot

THREE weeks after he was shot during a robbery, police corporal Frank Fox has died.

According to police reports, Fox died on Wednesday. He was shot on November 23 while he was at his mechanic at Righteous Lane, Ari­ma. Police said three men ambushed him and shot him in the hand and abdomen. Fox, an Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol officer, was taken to the Arima Health Facility and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he remained warded up to his death.

After the shooting, two men were held in relation to it – one arrested hours later, while the second surrendered to police days after. Both men are now expected to be charged with murder.

Fox is the second police officer killed in the last three weeks. On November 30, Sgt Roger Williams was shot dead when a gunman opened fire on a Beetham man who was liming on Charlotte Street.

Williams was one of four people shot that day and one of two murdered. The second murder victim was mother of three Natoya Christian. Their killer remains on the run.