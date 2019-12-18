Chin Lee sisters win sibling showdown at RBC

Abigail and Inara Chin Lee defeated Makayla and Shaina Smith in a sisters showdown, at the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament 2019, at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Tuesday.

The Chin Lee sisters, from Trinidad, got past Tobagonians Makayla and Shaina 4-2, 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the girls 14 and Under doubles.

In the boys 10 and Under doubles round of 16, Scott Abraham and Alex Sharma were 4-1, 4-1 winners over Zane De Silva and Aziz Hadeed and Nicholas Abraham and Jack Brown got past Maximillian Chin Lee and Ryan Steuart 4-1, 4-0.

In the boys 14 and Under division one singles quarter-finals, Adrian Jacob outlasted Alex Chin 6-2, 7-5 and top-seeded Kale Dalla Costa got past Alexander Merry 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys 10 and Under division one singles quarterfinals, third-seeded Nirav Dougdeen was a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 winner over Justin Horsford, but top seed Liev Khan was made to work and eventually got past Gabriel Denoon 4-0, 3-5, 10-8. In the other quarterfinal, completed before press time Josiah Hills upset fourth seeded Zakariyya Mohammed 4-5, 4-1, 11-9.

In the girls 12 and Under division one quarterfinals, Gabriella Prince completed a three-set win over Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 3-5, 4-2, 10-8 and Madeline D’Arcy outlasted Shiloh Walker 4-0, 4-5, 10-3.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at 9 am.