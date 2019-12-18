Children's Authority: We'll obey court on Venezuelan baby

Chairman of the Board of Management of the Children's Authority Hanif Benjamin. (Centre) - Ayanna Kinsale

The Children's Authority said yesterday it will be guided by the orders of the court in the case of the baby disputed by his Venezuelan biological mother and an alleged adoptive couple living in Trincity.

The authority was responding to questions from Newsday following the precautionary measure on the one-and-a-half-year-old baby, granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). It sent an e-mail saying it will follow the process leading to the final decision.

“The matter related to the child is currently before the courts. The Children's Authority of TT will be guided along the way by the orders of the court, ”explains the statement.

The baby is in TT custody. He has been in a safe house for more than a year under the care of the Children's Authority, while two court cases related to custody continue between the mother, a victim of human trafficking, and the alleged adoptive parents.

Last year, it was reported that the couple is a local airman and his Italian wife.

“The main concern of the authority at all times is the welfare of the child. The authority is treating the matter with the confidentiality and sensitivity it deserves,” adds the statement.

The Juvenile Court must rule on custody in January 2020. For more than a year, the mother has had no contact with her son.

The IACHR decided to grant precautionary measures in favour of the child, "considering that he is at serious risk after being separated from his mother, victim of trafficking in persons in TT," according to resolution 59/2019, issued on December 9.

The IACHR urged the government to take all necessary measures to protect the interests of the infant.