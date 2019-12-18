Central Bank to open on Sunday for $100 exchange

Central Bank of TT. Photo by - JEFF K MAYERS

THE Central Bank will open this Sunday, December 22, to facilitate exchanges of the old cotton-paper $100 bills to the new polymer ones.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the bank said in addition to the already established working hours of 8 am to 3 pm on weekdays until December 22, it will be open on Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

The bank will also have a special outpost in Tobago at the Unit Trust Corporation, Scarborough to accommodate exchanges on the island. Operating hours will from 8 am to 2:30 pm on December 19 and 20, and from 8 am to 2 pm on December 21 and 22.

The bank reminds those who need to exchange their bills that a valid form of (national) identification, proof of address and evidence of the source of funds will be required for transactions. Companies will need their registration documents.

The bank will inform the public on any further adjustments.