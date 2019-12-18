Cedros landslip needs urgent work

A Landslip along the Chatham main road. -

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh is hoping the Ministry of Works will fix a landslip along the Chatham main road soon.

He told Newsday on Wednesday morning thelandslip should be treated as an emergency. as any further deterioration of the roadway would cut off access from the Point Fortin main road to Icacos.

Teelucksingh said, “The ministry officials and WASA visited the site and assessed the damage. Some temporary relief is expected within the next few days.

“I hope that the matter is properly rectified to prevent any more damage and inconveniences.”

He said the problem escalated last week with the torrential rain, but this part of the road had been reported to the ministry for urgent attention since the passage of tropical storm Karen in September.

Teelucksingh said, “This issue, along with several depressions in other areas, washighlighted. We tried to get some assistance, but the problem has always been funding.

“I hope this time around some kind of help will be given, because the situation is bad.”

Pixie Francis, who lives on Balata Hill, said residents fear the road will collapse because a lot of heavy trucks pass through the area.

She said, “It has become a way lane to vehicular traffic and is nearly impassable. If any more trucks use it, the entire thing will come crashing in.”