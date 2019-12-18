Bassarath: North-South Classic will be returned to its former glory

(L-R) TTCB president, Azim Bassarath, Koyash Enterprises' representative Anisa Kissoon, and TTCB marketing and sponsorship committee vice-president, Sudesh Jagessar, at Wednesday's North-South Classic launch. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

KOYASH Enterprises Limited has injected $50,000 into this year’s highly anticipated North-South Classic which bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, from December 28-30.

The 2019 Classic serves as the final barometer for national players who wish to capture the attention of selectors ahead of next year’s Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day competition scheduled for early January.

At the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre, Couva, on Wednesday, the TT Cricket Board, main sponsors Koyash Enterprises and the fraternity’s marketing and sponsorship committee, expressed pleasure with the long-awaited return of the traditional North-South Classic.

According to TTCB president Azim Bassarath, this year’s edition has again attracted the cream of the local crop of cricketers and will also serve as a platform for transitioning players to break into the senior team.

“With today's launch, we are optimistic that the North-South Classic will be returned to its former glory,” said the local cricket boss. “The standard of cricket displayed in the North-South Classic over the years merited its status of a First-Class match, and all those who played before the categorisation was removed in 1958, deservedly earned their place in cricket history.”

Bassarath credited Koyash Enterprises Limited representative, Anisa Kissoon, for her organisation’s timely financial intervention. He believes the North-South Classic is billed for a huge revival on the domestic calendar. The recently-elected Princes Town Regional Corporation alderman also admitted that while many national sporting organisations (NSO) remain cash-strapped, local cricket was lucky enough to have a fully functioning marketing and sponsorship committee, which has been working assiduously to aid in offsetting development costs.

“It is no secret that the TTCB has been assailed by serious challenges and has been especially hampered by the lack of sponsorship, and the withholding of funds due to it as a NSO,” he added. Koyash Enterprises’ display of corporate responsibility and assistance in the development of national and regional cricket comes at a time of serious economic belt-tightening, and in this context the contribution of Koyash Enterprises Limited stands out like a beacon in the darkness.”

Despite this, the TTCB has been able, by exercising prudent financial management, and applying creative measures, to continue providing the best opportunities for local cricketers to realize their fullest potential.

With the likes of Inter Zone age group tournaments, grassroot coaching programmes, the innovative Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket syllabus, primary and secondary schools cricket, women's cricket, and the game in Tobago, Bassarath affirmed the TTCB continues to receive robust TTCB support.

Also in attendance at the launch were board members Dudnath Ramkessoon, Surujdath Mahabir and Red Force players such as title-winning Super 50 skipper, Yannic Cariah, pacer Anderson Phillip and coach Mervyn Dillon.