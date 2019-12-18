Avoid the rush

FOR MANY, Christmas would not be Christmas, it seems, without a last-minute dash to grab some forgotten gift, ingredient, DIY tool, household furnishing or needed appliance. But with exactly one week to go before December 25, we’d like to encourage procrastinators to avoid the rush. Let’s free ourselves up to savour the season. Focus on having safe, wholesome fun.

There are many reasons to be cynical and sceptical about this so-called season of good cheer. This year has been bloody, crime and violence continue apace. Natural disasters have robbed some citizens of their homes and provoked endless trauma for others. Environmental problems continue to bedevil us, with high pollution levels in our water and dumps at capacity. In stark contrast, reservoirs are running low and a serious situation could be on the horizon this dry season. Our politics is filled with vitriol and recrimination. The recent local government elections gave us a result that shows the country split down the middle. It seems we have forgotten our motto, “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.” And yet, there is still much to celebrate.

The resilience, hope, creativity and sheer beauty of our country remain undisputable. We continue to make a name for ourselves internationally in all spheres of life from sport, science, culture and the arts. As fraught as our politics sometimes seems, one thing is for sure: all can freely have their say. We remain a peaceful society committed to democracy.

The influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country has placed unprecedented pressures on us. But just as it has sometimes shown us our darker impulses it has also equally demonstrated our light. There’s much to be hopeful about.

However, the economy remains a major concern. There continue to be complaints about a slow pace of business. And the unemployed will have little to celebrate this Christmas. The confusion over the implementation of the new $100 bill smack in the middle of the busiest time of the year for business has not helped, even if the change renders our currency more secure. Perhaps people will opt to spend their old bills, instead of facing long lines, giving some respite to businesses yearning for more customers?

The issues surrounding the fuel subsidy and foreign exchange controls mean there are other questions lingering on the horizon. One thing is certain, however. Trinidadians love Christmas. Through thick or thin, we are a society that finds a way. We make do with what we have and, furthermore, we make the best of it.

All over the country thousands will continue the ritual of inviting relatives and loved ones into their homes, of sprucing up their homes whatever ways are feasible and pragmatic, of cooking and sharing the flavours and delights that define the palate of our Christmas spirit. As always, we call for caution, on the roads, in homes, and while gathering to celebrate as we enter the final week leading up to the big day that defines the reason for the season.