Arouca man killed in fight

Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Arouca man on Tuesday night.

They said Antonio Richards of Campbell Street was fighting with men at a place known as the Blue Mussel, Bon Air West, Arouca, at around 7.56 pm when he was shot.

Arouca Police were called in and found Richards' body at the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the left side of the forehead.

A district medical officer was called in and declared Richards dead at the scene.