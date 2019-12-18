Anthony Sabga III new Ansa group CEO

Ansa McAl Group CEO Anthony N Sabga II. Photo courtesy Ansa McAl -

Anthony N Sabga III is the new Ansa McAl Group CEO. His appointment becomes effective January 1.

The younger Sabga replaces his uncle, Andrew Sabga, who will in turn become the group's deputy chairman.

His father, Norman Sabga, is the group chairman.

In an ad on Monday, the group said it was making these changes to align its senior leadership team with its strategic long-term vision to maintain competitiveness and sustainability, while expanding and diversifying its business portfolio and geographic reach.

Sabga III has a bachelor's degree in economics from City University in London and a master's in international business administration from Regent's Business School, also in the UK.

He has held several positions throughout the Ansa McAl group, including stints at Guardian Media Ltd as promotions manager, Classic Motors and Carib Beer USA.

In 2010 he assumed the role of the group's business development executive. Currently, he is the executive chairman of Ansa McAl's beverage sector and a director of the group's board.