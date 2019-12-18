AG: Too many claim police don't show warrants

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo by - Angelo Marcelle

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said there have been too many cases of citizens alleging police did not show them a search warrant.

He was piloting the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill in the Senate on Wednesday.

He said in Clause 5 (2) (a) of the legislation there were safeguards that provided for mandatory proof that someone is a policeman, including producing ID and the officer giving a copy of the search warrant.

"Why? Too many cases are coming before the court where people allege a search warrant was flashed, 'A copy was never given to me, I didn't see it, (or) I was labouring under malicious prosecution.'"

He said Government was proposing a material improvement to the law.

"Let why you are there be known specifically. Give the people a copy of the search warrant. There must be no if, and or but about that scenario."

He said in the House there was the submission that TT should not follow the UK legislation and have unlimited time for searching with a search warrant. He reported the provisions for the bill were deleted, and structured and important amendments to the conditionalities for the granting of the warrant had been added in.

Al-Rawi pointed out the existing law on issuing search warrants has no conditionalities and no time frame, and this was included in the law for the first time, with a master sitting in the High Court to put terms and conditions into the warrant.

"That is a material improvement to the law, in my respectful view."