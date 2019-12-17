Youngest mayor of Chaguanas sworn in

UNC councillor for Cunupia, Vanada Mohit is the new Chaguanas Mayor. Photo by - Lincoln Holder

The Chaguanas Borough Corporation has a new mayor, Vandana Mohit, and a new deputy mayor, Faaiq Mohammed.

Mohit was sworn in on Tuesday morning after a three-hour delay at the corporation’s office on Cumberbatch Street.

At 29, she is the youngest mayor of the corporation and the second woman to hold the post. The first was Natasha Navas.

In her maiden address, Mohit said her duty and that of the elected members is to serve the people.

She said, “I am not the eldest, but I give you my assurance that I will share everything I can to make you (the councillors) the best representatives.

“My first task will be ensuring the safety and security of Chaguanas during the Christmas season.”

Mohit said despite her age she can handle her new portfolio.

“I am not afraid, and I am very brave. I believe in teamwork ,and once we stick together, we can do well in all the work we set out to do.”

She refused to comment on explicit videos and photos circulating online which purportedly feature her.

United National Congress (UNC) public relations officer senator Anita Haynes said Mohit does not have to respond to the allegations.

“The new mayor does not have to deny or confirm anything. We are here about the business of the people of TT, and that is what we will be doing."

The councillors were sworn in earlier in the week. The council includes one People’s National Movement councillor, Janelle Joe-Ryan.

The aldermen are Maurisa Ramlogan, Karran Nancoo, Puran Mungroo (all UNC) and Stacy McSween (PNM).