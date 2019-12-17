Weekes: President’s House will boost pride in TT

President Paula Mae Weekes. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said she was aware of a public dialogue on the cost of restoring President’s House but said the improvements lift national pride and have tangible benefits.

On Tuesday night she hosted guests for the reopening of the historic house, which had been out of service since its roof collapsed weeks before the 2010 general election.

Weekes confided that last June she had hosted the Ghanaian President, but in a cramped and inappropriate setting. No suitable venue was available to host a dinner for her visitor, she lamented.

Recalling her visit to Jamaica’s Governor General, she quipped, “My brown eyes turned green with envy at his stately, colonial home.”

She thanked the Government for returning President's House to a state befitting the dignity and status of the office of President.

“It is an occasion for celebration.”

She led guests in a toast to the renovated edifice, "the 21 century edition of President's House."

“I wish you a season filled with all good things.”

The Prime Minister earlier told guests he is not often overwhelmed but was now.

“This edifice is TT at its best,” he said.

He thanked the President for her co-operation in the repairs. He saluted the architects, managers, labours and everyone else involved in the work.

Dr Rowley admitted that initially the repairs had seemed daunting and had faced slight delays. But now, he said, “Once restored, it had restored the missing jewel in the crown. This is the largest jewel in the crown” ­– apparently referring to the other historic buildings around Queen’s Park Savannah. “I hope you feel the same sense of pride I do. After years we are able to do business at the house of the President.

“It could not have come at a better time. Merry Christmas.”

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell told Newsday the restoration would attract many tourists.

“A very large cruise ship is coming to TT on Christmas Day, and there are walking tours.”

Saying tourists like to visit the Savannah’s historic buildings, he said the Government has done great renovations to Stollmeyer’s Castle and Whitehall, with work now under way on Mille Fleurs.

“And now the jewel in the crown is President’s House. This abuts on the Botanical Gardens, a favourite with tourists. It is marvellous and only improves our tourism product and boosts national pride.”

Mitchell said President’s house tells the story of TT and so helps visitors get to know the country.

“I’m proud. I’m proud to be a member of this government, which takes national pride and heritage with the seriousness it deserves and gets things completed.”