TT cyclists return after gruelling W/Cup series

The TT team sprint members - Keron Bramble (left), Njisane Phillip (centre) and Nicholas Paul, during a race earlier this year. -

TT’s Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup contingent is expected to return home, on Tuesday evening, following a hectic three legs of competition in China, New Zealand and Australia.

Speedster, Nicholas Paul completed the squad’s performances, at the Brisbane leg, on Sunday, by placing tenth overall in the Men’s Sprint. Having set yet another new sea level national record (9.623 seconds) in the qualification round, Paul advanced to the 1/8 finals with the fourth fastest time.

Up against Kiwi Ethan Mitchell, Paul was unable to repeat his heroics and was eliminated into the tenth position. The youthful sprinter still managed to haul away a total of 225 UCI points towards his Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification.

Capturing the 1-2-3 were Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk, New Zealand’s Sam Webster and Australian Matthew Glaetzer respectively.

Additionally, team-mate Kwesi Browne missed out on securing a podium place after a crash with Russian Denis Dmitriev in the Men’s Keirin final. Both athletes placed fifth. Finally, in the Men’s Team Sprint on Friday, the TT trio of Njisane Phillip, Keron Bramble and Paul placed sixth along the Anna Meares Velodrome track.

Following the team’s arrival in TT on Tuesday, coach Erin Hartwell will complete his overall assessment of the squad’s UCI point tally toward the Olympics. He will then decide if the unit should take part in the final World Cup stage in Milton, Canada from January 24-26, 2020.