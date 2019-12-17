The chaos goes on insweet TT

THE EDITOR: Chaos is the name of the game here in sweet TT. We thrive off the last-minute rush and utter disorder where governance is concerned.

Last year we witnessed the rush for vehicle inspection stickers, only to realise the designated inspection garages did not have enough stickers.

Now we are watching in horror the $100 bill fiasco play out. We understand change, we understand the need to adhere to the law. What we don’t understand is the disorder behind everything in the country.

The deliberate delayed execution of laws only causes the suffering of the average citizen. The constant pandemonium citizens experience daily is absurd.

How can we expect order when our governance is plagued by irrational conduct? How do we expect to advance as a country when our primitive behaviour continues to plague us. Do we not see how First World countries operate and take heed?

And stop saying that won’t work here as a means to justify our continued archaic, dysfunctional and incompetent way of governance.

MICHELLE DYMALLY DAVIS

Cedros