Suffer the little children

THE EDITOR: The picture on the front page of the Newsday of December 12 of the principal of the Debe Hindu School moving a blackboard in two feet of flood water at the school’s compound is a compelling testament of the refusal of both the PP and PNM administrations to take corrective action despite repeated representation.

The school is located at the side of the Cucharon River on the SS Erin Road and it is the main watercourse in the district. The school has been there since the 1950s.

In the past few years the river has overflown its banks for four main reasons:

(a) The narrowing and diversion of the river beyond the Gandhi Village Road by a very influential private developer which has restricted the downstream carrying capacity of the river and the rate of flow.

(b) The lack of maintenance of the river course.

© The obstruction of water channels in the vicinity of the school and the wholesale market due to highway construction. (d) The increase in the volume of rainfall experienced.

The solution I had proposed was:

(a) To extend the walling and paving of the river to the Gandhi Village Road to enable a much more rapid flow.

(b) To increase the height of the wall at the side of the river in the vicinity of the school.

© To order the developer to restore the width and alignment of the river.

With respect to the extensive flooding in recent years in Debe including the school compound, I approached the MP for the area, Dr Roodal Moonilal, on August 2, 2014. He requested the intervention of then Minister of Water Resourses, Ganga Singh, who came to tour on August 5 by helicopter, preferring an aerial and detached view. Not unexpectedly, no action materialised.

In early November 2015 I made verbal representation to then Minister of Works and Transport Fitzgerald Hinds on the matter and followed up with a letter dated November 23, 2015. For a year there was not even the courtesy of a response.

Then in late 2016 I saw the new Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan in his office and renewed my representation. I had requested the MP for the area Dr Moonilal to ask a question in Parliament.

On December 7, 2016, the minister replied as follows in Parliament: “...the section of the Cuchawan (Cucharon) River that has been identified from the Debe Hindu School to the Gandhi Village Road is approximately 418 metres in length. Subject to the availability of funds, walling and paving works for this section of the river are scheduled to commence in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.”

Since then there has been prevarication and obfuscation in the minister’s subsequent responses. Fiscal year 2017/2018 has come and gone and so has fiscal year 2018/2019 and no walling and paving works have commenced. Presumably no money can be found as the PNM Government has other pressing priorities such as highways to Manzanilla and Toco, ports in Toco and Moruga and of course the Curepe Interchange.

Meanwhile, the flooding continues unabated in Debe and the children’s education is negatively affected but then that is of little concern to the powers that be.

TREVOR SUDAMA

former MP and resident of Debe