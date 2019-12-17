Romany resigns as TT Cycling Federation president

Michael Larry Romany -

LESS than four months into his reign at the helm of local cycling, Larry Romany has tendered his resignation as president of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) citing personal commitments.

In a letter issued to the fraternity’s general secretary Jacqui Corbin, on Monday, Romany said, “Since taking on the role as president, personal commitments have increasingly impacted on my ability to provide the time necessary to be effective in the position of president and to properly serve the overall interests of the wider cycling fraternity.”

Romany, who was elected unopposed in late August, replaced former president Robert Farrier, who resigned in early July because of “other commitments.”

TTCF’s annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on December 28. However, the executive will be unable to elect a new president at this gathering. They will now be forced to hold an emergency general meeting by-election and allow candidates 14 days to file their nominations. According to a source close to the situation, an agenda has already been set for this year’s AGM and cannot be changed at the last minute. This means a new president will be elected in early 2020.

Romany also acknowledged support received during his brief tenure and wished the cycling federation all success going forward. The former TT Olympic Committee president also reiterated the importance of the general council pursuing a complete report on the financial failure of the 2017 Version of the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships, which was held at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

According to Romany, “…it is directly responsible for the current position in which the Federation finds itself. It is therefore vitally important, that all the facts be properly documented and studied, if the organisation is not to repeat the same outcome with future projected events of a similar magnitude.” This event was held under the watch of then president Farrier.

Attempts to reach TTCF board members Rowena Williams and Joseph Roberts for a comment, on Monday, proved futile.