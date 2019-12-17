Risky business

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed it is not government policy to allow an effective preventive drug in the fight against HIV/Aids to be subsidised and therefore made widely available. However, in stating why, the minister has given us serious cause for concern.

His stance, that allowing more people to go on pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP would condone risky behaviour, furthers the prejudice surrounding the infection. It risks a situation in which the State turns its back on people it is in a position to help on the basis of morality, not medicine. That’s wrong.

There are valid grounds for having cause for pause when it comes to making PrEP widely available. For example, the drug can have serious side-effects, including kidney failure and can harm bone density. But concerns over side-effects have not been cited by the minister.

When questioned over PrEP last week, Deyalsingh said: “It means that knowingly you are going to engage in some sort of behaviour that would cause you to be at a higher risk of getting HIV and you want to take a drug to prevent yourself from getting HIV…That is not government policy. That is available in the private sector. It’s as simple as that.”

But it’s not as simple as that. For example, the minister must know the cost of the drug is prohibitive.

At the same time, Deyalsingh’s anxiety when it comes to the “sort of behaviour that would cause you to be at higher risk” is somewhat understandable. As a key figure in our health system, he has to send the right signals and encourage greater self-awareness. However, there is enough evidence to suggest risky behaviour has, is, and will continue to be part and parcel of human nature, no matter what stance the ministry takes. Stopping people from accessing a tool that can protect them is not going to stop them from having sex.

It’s a bit like saying giving people condoms will encourage them to have sex and, therefore, we should not give them condoms. At best it appears wrong-headed, at worst sanctimonious.

If we are serious about eliminating the spread of HIV/Aids by 2030, we need to treat this issue as a public health issue, not a morality tale. Were PrEP widely available today, TT could have well been on track to make substantial headway by 2020 and not 2030.

There is enough international research to suggest that even if PrEP is expensive for the State in the short-run, the long-term benefits – to the health system, society, and the economy as a whole – are invaluable.

If economics and rationality do not convince us, perhaps we should turn to the Bible for guidance. There, in defence of a woman who committed adultery, Jesus famously said: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Make PrEP available and save lives.