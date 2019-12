RBC worker’s body found in Arima

The body of a woman was found at Demerara Road, Pinto, Arima, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman, identified as Roma Mohansingh aka Roma Lamont, 28, was found just after 1 pm by passers by who called the Arima police.

Investigators said Mohansingh was believed to be working with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Her body bore no visible marks of violence.