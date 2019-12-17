Proud of service at Licensing in Arima

THE EDITOR: On December 13 I visited the Licensing Department in Arima to have my Driver’s Permit renewed. I was extremely surprised at the efficiency and professionalism of the staff there.

All the officers, from the front desk clerk to the photographer, were polite, helpful and patient. At one counter a senior officer took time to patiently assist a young man with a problem with his application.

After checking my form, the young woman at the desk spoke kindly to me and instructed me to go the waiting room at the back and listen for my name to be called. Imagine my surprise when I got to this room to find it beautifully furnished and air conditioned, where I sat and waited.

I did not have to wait more than five minutes. I was happy to be called so soon to meet with the photographer. Here was another very efficient officer who took my photo and had me sign electronically.

I had inhaled some dust while on the outside of the building and started to cough. It was very embarrassing for me, but the young woman quickly handed me some tissue and asked if I would like to have a mint. She helped me with my discomfort until the procedure was completed to her satisfaction. I then left feeling so proud of my country.

At a time when we have a tendency to focus on the negative, I say thanks to all the officers at Arima Licensing and a special thanks to the senior officers who must have had a significant role in this tremendous improvement in service to the public.

I can truly say, like the calypsonian, “Trinidad is my land, and of it I am proud and glad.”

RUTH SAMAROO

Arouca