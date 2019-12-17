Prisons FC slam Super League chaos

Prisons FC -

PRISONS Service FC have condemned “the abhorrent display of lack of transparency and inconsistent application of the competition rules by the TT Super League’s secretariat”, after they were initially adjudged as the champions of the 2019 Terminix Super League, only for that decision to be put on hold moments later.

Ferdinand Bibby, president of Prisons Service FC, issued a media release on Tuesday expressing their extreme disappointment.

On Sunday, the league’s competition manager, Richard Piper, issued a media release, at 6.21 pm, announcing Prisons were the 2019 champions after their game against Police FC, at the YTC Ground in Arouca, ended in a 2-2 draw. Prisons have a total of 29 points, four more than nearest challengers Bethel United, who have a game in hand.

However, at 6.50 pm on Sunday, the league sent another release, indicating Bethel were successful in appealing the disciplinary committee’s decision to award Police the win in their November 10 clash.

That game between Bethel and Police, which took place at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground, ended 2-0 in Bethel’s favour. But Police protested the unfit conditions at the venue, and were later awarded a 3-0 win, by default, from the disciplinary committee.

Bethel's successful appeal now puts them just one point behind Prisons with a game against Matura ReUnited in the final round and a chance of leapfrogging into first place. Both Police FC and Prisons FC claimed to be in the dark about Bethel's appeal when they played to a draw on Sunday. A Police FC official on Tuesday told Newsday the club on Monday appealed the reversal of the disciplinary committee's ruling.

Prisons Service FC are now asking a few questions – when was Bethel’s appeal lodged and did it meet the required timelines stipulated by the league; when and where did this appeals committee meet and decide upon Bethel’s appeal; and why the decision of the appeals committee was only communicated to clubs the night after the final round of competition.

According to the club, “The Super League has displayed itself as a beacon for good governance but will be susceptible to despotism if negative behaviours are left unchecked when displayed.”