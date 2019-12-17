Prison FC win maiden Super League title

Prisons FC’s Anthony Parris (L) and Police FC’s Orlando Reyes vie for the ball during the Super League match, at the Youth Training Centre grounds, Arouca,on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRISONS FC claimed their maiden Terminix Super League football title, on Sunday. It is their first major league trophy in over three decades having ascended through the ranks of zonal football.

They amassed a total of 29 points including nine wins, two draws and one defeat. In the number two spot was Bethel United totalling 25 points, with a game in hand, followed by Police FC with 23 points.

Coach of Prison FC Anderson Veronique said, “We are happy, it was a team effort as the players, technical staff and management all responded well.

“It has been an informative season this year because we reaped the benefits of some adjustments we made. In the post-mortem, we will identify our strengths and weaknesses going forward (and) also review our operations for the past year so we can be stronger in all areas technically and tactically.”

Commenting on the nerve-wracking experience, as they neared the promise land, Veronique said, “ In the last few games, the boys were a bit anxious, the game against Santa Rosa FC we were far off our best but, we take that into context of wanting to win a title for the first time and I understood the anxiety of not wanting to make a mistake. At the end of the day, results are what mattered and we got six points from the two away games to win the competition having a far superior goal difference and winning the head to head against Bethel FC.”

Manager of the club Idrees Mohammed said, “Being part of history is good but being part of the journey that created history is even better. Players, staff and supporters all played their part.”

Prisons’ Nathan Julien topped the goal scorers table with 14 goals and he was followed by his team-mate Jayson Joseph who contributed 11 goals towards his team.