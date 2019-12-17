Prakash: Legislation will terrorise citizens Laws can make police Flying Squad, Tonton Macoute

Prakash Ramadhar at Parliament. - Angelo Marcelle

ST AUGUSTINE MP Prakash Ramadhar argued on Monday that a section in the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill will allow police to "terrorise" and "demonise" citizens by multiple, indefinite searches via a search warrant.

He was contributing to the bill in the House after it was piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Ramadhar opened his contribution by asking Al-Rawi if his Government is a believer in freedom and the Constitution. Al-Rawi rose, said "Absolutely yes," and then took his seat.

Ramadhar replied: "How then can you dare bring before this Parliament legislation that requires the issuance of a search warrant that invades the privacy of a person's home, their business place, indeed their family life, that gives the authority, if it is granted, for the police to enter premises repeatedly without limit?

"This is an open license to terrorise."

He recalled that in May, several houses in Gulf View were "rampaged" by the police, and he congratulated the Commissioner of Police for his apology though it was belated.

He said while the Opposition was in support of the abolition of preliminary enquiries and had started the process, he flagged Section 5 of the new bill. Ramadhar said Clause 5 allows a search of premises on more than one occasion if a master is satisfied that it is necessary to authorise multiple searches for a search warrant and the number may be unlimited.

"When does it end?"

One Opposition member commented that was a sign of a creeping dictatorship.

Ramadhar replied: "Not creeping; it reach. We in it."

He said Section 5 is an attack on the Constitution, a sign the country was in the middle of becoming a "police state."

He said the clause must have slipped by the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, but if it also slipped by the Judiciary "then we in even bigger trouble." He asked if the Judiciary had sought the Clause 5 amendment.

Al-Rawi replied: "I thank the honourable member for giving way because he has clearly not the read the concept of due process in the Constitution. Because everything that you are saying is really so basically wrong that I am quite surprised. But what I can say is that not only did the DPP, Queen's Counsel for the DPP and the entire Judiciary receive these proposed amendments and sit and go through clause by clause, the Law Association, the Criminal Bar, everybody is apparently insane except your contribution in the opposite direction. So I just can't understand where you are going with this."

Ramadhar noted that Al-Rawi said the clause was based on British law, but TT was not the UK.

"You could not suggest for a moment that you would bring first world requirements in a third world environment."

He then chastised Toco/Sangre Grande MP and retired assistant commissioner of police Glenda Jennings-Smith for reportedly steupsing.

"Steupsing in Parliament madam police officer? That is how the police operate in this country. They steups at the Constitution. They steups at the law that will be effected. This is the offence taken by the most senior police officer from...Toco/Sangre Grande. That is the attitude that we are talking about. And thank you for doing what you do because this is only the tip of the iceberg of how police act."

He recalled years ago a client had his entire family arrested for possession of drugs and found the search warrant in his home. He said during the case the senior officer who led the raid produced a false warrant and the case fell apart.

He stressed search warrants give the state the authority to break down a door and kill your dog and reported that during a police exercise to shoot a home an officer attempted to shoot one of the dogs and shot another officer in the leg.

"It didn't make the news but it will make the court."

He questioned how the country could continue to create laws that make the police like the Haitian Tonton Macoute, the Grenadian Mongoose Gang or TT's Flying Squad from the 1980s.

He praised the young optimistic police officers but said there were wicked officers who had not been weeded out and their agendas are beyond law enforcement.

Ramadhar said while the Government often spoke about patriotism the Clause was an attack on the Constitution.

"And every patriot must accept the responsibility to caution their Government now."

He accused the Government bench of a "holier than thou" attitude with no presumption of innocence.

"Everybody in this country is a criminal if you sit on that side."

He commented on the estimated $749 million in "dirty money" that was laundered as "clean currency" by the Financial Intelligence Unit and comments by the National Security Minister that a barber brought in $1 million to change for the new polymer notes.

"Everything that doesn't belong to you is dirty and corrupt."

He also questioned why no constitutional majority was attached to the bill when it had been attached to the parent legislation.

He said the road to hell was paved with good intentions, which the AG has, but the Opposition cannot support Clause 5.

Earlier in his contribution Al-Rawi described Clause 5 1 (a) as a very important amendment.

"That is to allow a master the opportunity to issue a search warrant for multiple premises, either for specified premises or for all premises."

He said this avoids the circumstance where a policeman in the course of executing a warrant arrives at a premises, finds out the person has a warehouse somewhere else and has to go back to get a search warrant and the information reaches the suspect. He added that a few more safeguards need to be put into the law which would be submitted during committee stage.

Law Association president Douglas Mendes told Newsday the bill was sent to the association for comment "but we have not yet had the opportunity to consider it."

A message sent to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was not answered up to news time.