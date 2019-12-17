OPM Premier Volleyball League serves off

Courtnee-Mae Clifford will be suiting up for Triple T La Cura. -

OVER $60,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs when the OPM Premier Volleyball League 2019 serves off on Tuesday with a male team clash between Zenith and Challengers at the Chaguanas Regional Indoor Arena (CRISA) from 3.30pm.

The winner of the men’s team will walk away with $20,000 while the runner-up receives $10,000 and $5,000 for the bronze medalist. The women`s winner will collect $16,000, second placed team $8,000 and third $4,000. There will also be individual awards including Most Valuable Player for both categories.

Several foreign players are expected to participate in the tournament as each team is allowed a maximum of four guest international players. The four-team women’s group comprises of: Toco Youth Volleyball Academy, Glamorgan, Triple T La Cura Sport and Big SEPOS Wolves. Lining up in Men’s Group A will be Toco Youth, Big SEPOS Wolves and Glamorgan whereas Technocrats, Triple T La Cura Sports, Zenith and Blue Waters Challengers will contest Group B.

Overseas players - La Cura: Alain London, Dashonta London (Barbados), Daynte Stewart, Cameron Edwards and Taisha Thomas (TT players returning from USA and Canada). Big SEPOS: Yohan Morgo (Martinique), Kevin Sporkledge (Suriname), Toneille Chapman (Barbados). Toco Youth: Tevin Joseph (St. Lucia), Kevin Edwards (TT player returning from overseas. Technocrats: Dale Addison (Barbados), Challengers: Darron Robert (St. Lucia). Glamorgan have several returning students while Zenith is putting out an all-local team.

Fixtures:

Today

Men: Zenith vs Challengers - 3:30pm

Women: Glamorgan vs La Cura Sport - 7pm

Men: Technocrats vs La Cura Sport - 9pm

Wednesday

Men: Technocrats vs Challengers - 3pm

Women: Glamorgan vs SEPOS - 5pm

Women: Toco Youth vs La Cura Sport - 7pm

Men: Toco Youth vs SEPOS - 9pm

Thursday

Women: Toco Youth vs SEPOS - 3pm

Men: La Cura vs Challengers -5pm

Men: Toco Youth vs Glamorgan -7pm

Men: Technocrats vs Zenith -9pm

Friday

Men: La Cura vs Zenith -3pm

Women: Toco vs Glamorgan -5pm

Women: La Cura vs SEPOS -7pm

Men: Glamorgan vs SEPOS -9PM

Saturday Semi-finals

Sunday: Finals