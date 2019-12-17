No rush but more security at Sando banks

Royal Bank on Lower High Street, San Fernando, on Monday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

IT WAS business as usual at the banks in San Fernando with no long lines or people standing for long hours. Checks within the banks on Monday revealed the usual lines to the tellers for those doing daily money transactions.

While there were earlier reports of citizens rushing to change their old $100 bills for the new polymer bill, on Monday there were increased activities at the bank but the lines were definitely shorter.

The banks did have increased security guards posted at the front door and at the counters. One of the guards at Republic Bank on High Street, San Fernando, said there is always increased security during the latter half of December.

The guard also went on to say that there are no extra opening hours at the banks, he could not say whether the banks will be opened later than usual banking hours.

During the morning period, Republic Bank had increased activities with lines extending out of the bank. Scotia Bank and First Citizens saw the usual crowds that would be seen during the month of December. Royal Bank on lower High Street, San Fernando saw increased activities as people hustled to do business just after lunch.

Those hustling during the afternoon period were only in a rush to pay bills and deposit cash. There was also increased police doing foot patrols on the streets during the day on Monday.