Newallo-Hosein: Declare Penal/Debe a disaster zone

Christine Newallo-Hosein

CUMUTO/MANZANILLA MP Christine Newallo-Hosein has sought to bring a definite matter of urgent public importance to have Penal/Debe and other areas severely affected by recent catastrophic flooding as disaster zones.

She brought the motion at Monday's sitting of the House and included the need for Government to expeditiously implement disaster relief and compensation to those affected.

"The matter is definite as thousands of residents have been marooned for days including the elderly and the infirm as well as pregnant women. The matter is urgent as citizens' homes have suffered water and flood damage and business owners and farmers have suffered irreplaceable damage to their livestock and property. The matter is of public importance given the size of the affected area and the thousands of citizens who are now of severe risk of the public health and environmental hazards in the immediate aftermath of this disaster."

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said she was not satisfied the matter qualified under the standing order.

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar in his contribution to the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill said as the bill had flooded the House with amendments "while my friends from the South were flooded out."

He added: "But I didn't believe it for a time because I didn't hear anything from the Government to accept even the acknowledgement of flooding in South."

He congratulated Newallo-Hosein for raising the matter.

"Of course not urgent enough. But we move forward."