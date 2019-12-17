Launchpad for Decade for People of African Descent Tobago groups discuss plan of action

SHAUN BIGGART-HUTCHINSON

LAST week two gatherings to discuss the ongoing United Nations-sponsored International Decade for People of African Descent, 2015–2024, took place around the globe.

In Geneva, Switzerland last Monday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights organised an event – incidentally addressed by TT’s Makeda Antoine-Cambridge, co-ordinator of Caricom Ambassadors in Geneva.

The other equally prestigious event, a symposium and panel discussion, occurred the following day, right here in Tobago, on December 10, at the Anne Mitchell Gift Auditorium of the Scarborough Library Facility, helmed by the Tobago Writers Guild and Tobago Literacy Support.

The International Decade for People of African Descent, 2015-2024, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in a Resolution (68/237) adopted on December 23, 2013, is held under the theme "People of African descent: recognition, justice and development".

Last Tuesday’s event continued serious discussions heard at the historic lecture on reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of Africans, delivered by St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at the same venue a month ago. Many posed the question and expressed the sentiment after that event: "What is next, where do we go from here?"

According to the organisers, the symposium could be seen as another step in engaging Tobago’s civil society in in meaningful dialogue, with a focus on solutions to be considered for the remaining five years of the international decade, and a launchpad for the future.

It was an outlook endorsed and echoed by moderator attorney Devonne Miggins at the Scarborough Library Facility event, and addressed in the presentations made by the knowledgeable and expert panel comprising anthropologist and cultural worker Rawle "Axeback" Titus, academics Adeola James, Dr Ryan Allard and arts supremo John Arnold. Cultural performers Kadisha Kent-DeFreitas and Xavier Edwardz also contributed their artistic work.

Following an invocation by Dr Ellis Burris and opening remarks by writer Mervyn O’Neil, on behalf of the Tobago Literacy Support, each of the panellists offered their unique perspective on ways in which substance and real meaning could be given to the international decade, based on the reality of Tobago’s culture and capacity. Sharing their thoughtful and thought provoking ideas verbally and with visual aids, definite practical solutions, with actionable targets, to address key factors related to culture, cultural production and affirmation of African heritage in Tobago were highlighted.

An interactive and inquisitive question and answer session enabled the panellists to elaborate on their ideas, and for audience members to share their views, suggest concrete proposals and ways in which the important initiative could be advanced.

Amongst many solutions offered during presentations and from the discussion that followed the most salient included improving the planning stages of Tobago’s cultural productions – which should be treated as a valuable resource – lobbying for an African Heritage Festival, and seeking United Nations funding to support relevant initiatives.

Speaking after the event Dr Allard said: “I think the planning, content, and discussion at last night's (last Monday) event were excellent. It was a great intellectual launch for what will be a very long and challenging journey for people of African descent. Key factors to attract those who most need to be in the room – the youth – must be reviewed. The aim should be first to draw in the target audience and then expose them to the information relevant to the decade. The longer term aim should be a permanent method of doing just that, [and] that lasts long after the decade ends.”

Event organiser Rodney Piggott, president of the Writers Guild and Secretary of Literacy Support said, “Tobago may be small in land mass, but its people have very big visions, and long sight. Evident in [being] one of the first Caribbean nations to recognise, and mark, the UN’s International Decade for People of African Descent.”