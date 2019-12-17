Keeping time in San Fernando

THE EDITOR: The recent installation of a new clock on Chancery Lane in San Fernando is to many a welcome contribution to good time-keeping in the southern city. But to others it might well be just another architectural addition to the cityscape; or merely a gesture of goodwill.

But like the little boy from my school days story, I stood in my shoes and I wondered. I pondered on the necessity for yet another timepiece, when the times have changed and people have several other reliable sources for knowing the time. They walk and watch their phones, check their watches and even hear the radio time-check as they commute.

But there are now four clocks located along the famous Harris Promenade in San Fernando, undoubtedly to improve the sense of time among the burgesses and visitors to the city. In this way we can never be out of timing.

The new clock was installed by a group of concerned businessmen, who saw the need to contribute to the improvement of timekeeping in the city. In this case, the clock stands at the western end of Harris Promenade, at the top of Chancery Lane, opposite the San Fernando General Hospital. The project was organised by the outgoing mayor of the city, who almost ran out of time to get the clock installed before the end of his time in office.

So I even wondered if the clock’s location had anything to do with the timekeeping of nurses and doctors and ancillary staff at the institution. The hospital administration must be pleased at such a visible attempt to improve timekeeping options for staff and patients alike. But pedestrians are admonished to take their time while crossing, as the clock stands on the small “island” in the middle of the street.

But I’m still not sure what the four clocks are for. To tell the correct time, to check whether they are synchronous or just to add to the decor. On reflection, the intent is obvious – to help people to be on time, even if they are reminded four times in a short distance. Because as the proverbial saying goes, “anytime is Trinidad time” and four clocks should fix that.

The other three clocks are located on the tower of City Hall, the tower of the Roman Catholic Church (Our Lady of Perpetual Help), and at the corner where High Street meets Harris Promenade at its eastern end.

It’s worth noting that while the St Paul’s Anglican Church to the western end of the promenade has no tower clock, it joins the OLPH in providing timely bell chimes, admonishing people to take time to pray to God. That’s an important consideration in the short time we have on Earth.

But we have all come a long way from watching the shadow cast by the sun to where we have clocks in high places. There are now more timepieces telling time in our time. Back in the day, the public timepiece was a universal trend, like Big Ben in London. As usual we “follow fashion” and the first clock in San Fernando and the Dial clock in Arima (circa 1898) were installed to give the correct time with morning chimes, as people set about their daily affairs.

But I surmise that all these clocks on the towers are not for the youths among us. The time for public clocks set in towers has passed. Still, some of us might take a nostalgic glimpse at the old faithful clocks from time to time and even journey to San Fernando to admire the latest public clock in the country. But I don’t expect another clock will be needed any time soon.

When last I checked, all the clocks were carrying the correct time and the church bells still rang on the hour. The city of San Fernando never had it better in our time.

APOSTLE TERRENCE HONORE

San Fernando