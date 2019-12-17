Immortelle Children’s Centre gets pan room

Jacqui Leotaud, CEO of the Immortelle Children’s Centre, right, is joined by Lynelle Callender, project co-ordinator at the Digicel Foundation on the pan. -

THE Immortelle Children’s Centre for Special Education got a new pan room which will enable the special school to incorporate pan music into its curriculum and therapy sessions.

Speaking at the opening of the centre, CEO Jacqui Leotaud said she was pleased to see one of the visions for the centre become a reality, as she reflected on how beneficial the arts were for people with disabilities.

Through funding received from the Digicel Foundation, under its Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities Programme (EPIC), the centre was able to utilise a space for a pan room. An air-condition unit, shelving, flooring and sound insulation were installed in the pan room, where the children can be tutored and practise on the pans to their hearts' delight.

In sharing her thoughts, the school's music teacher Martina Chow focused on the value of music and the students’ musical development. She questioned, “Why not have music education for all?” She noted, "music has an undeniable power that builds your confidence, improves memory, teaches discipline and it stimulates several parts of the brain which engages us in all ways that nothing else can."

Bringing remarks on behalf of the CEO of Digicel Foundation, Penny Gomez, was project co-ordinator Lynelle Callender who congratulated the management and staff of the centre on opening the pan room. She said she was happy to see the students embracing their culture and would like to see more young people doing the same.