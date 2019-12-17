Give Tobago $ to Penal/Debe Chamber president's solution to flooding

Rampersad Sieuraj, president of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

THE President of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce wants some of Tobago's budgetary allocation to be given to his area to go toward solving the annual flooding which he describes as an annual catastrophe.

“Give Penal/Debe (regional corporation) two years of Tobago’s budgetary allocation and take two years of Penal/ Debe’s allocation and give it to Tobago," suggested Rampersad Sieuraj at a press conference on Monday at the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce’s office in Couva. He continued his formula saying, "Then take the five or six billion dollars unaudited expenditure of Tobago’s 50,000 people and solve the problem of Penal/Debe’s 90,000-plus people. Notwithstanding the Tobago House of Assembly and the constitutional guarantees, I dare our MPs to agitate for this.” He said the floods happen mainly in the “heartland of the UNC constituencies.”“How long are they (local government representatives and MPs) going to continue giving out hampers and mattresses then posting it on Facebook? It is an insult to our people that every two months one has to be seen literally begging for a hamper.”

Month after month, year after year, he said, Penal/Debe and environs are flooded. He observed, adding that the commercial banks in Penal were inaccessible on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to floods which hit south Trinidad and left people marooned. The floods affected the business community tremendously as Penal had no business activities for those two days. Sieuraj said last year’s flood was the largest he had experienced as his home became flooded for the first time after 50-plus years. He accused the authorities of doing the same thing, the same way and expecting different results.“Isn’t that insanity?" he asked. "Are elected representatives to continue the diatribe of the Government not listening? Then do and make things happen. The thousands who are affected, get them out in front of Parliament.” He added: “Stop the charade of dressing up in boots and giving hampers. MPs, it is time to put your boots on the streets. Boots are made for walking.”Sieuraj said flooding is an act of God and, to a certain extent, man.He listed some causes which included the illegal diversion of watercourses, backfilling of natural water courses and box drains, the utter disregard for watercourse by the disposal of waste and the building structures on riverbanks. He also said there are “questionable Town and Country approvals granted to people with money.”Solutions include the continuous dredging of the main watercourse, having retention ponds adequately resource with water pumps and the rigid implementation of the law can assist.