Garcia: Couva West back to school in January

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has said classes at the Couva West Secondary School should resume in January.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House on Monday from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh who pointed out the school remained closed despite his response on November 15 that classes would resume on November 20 and whether classes would resume on January 6.

Garcia said that when he gave the November 20 estimate because repairs were almost 70 per cent completed. He reported that it was subsequently discovered that the waterproofing membranes on blocks B1 and B2 were leaking.

"The intricate and extensive nature of the work coupled with the inclement weather caused even further delays," he said.

He said the contractor has been working to correct the problem and the repairs were almost 90 per cent complete.

"In these circumstances it is anticipated that classes will resume on January 6, 2020 at the Couva West Secondary School."

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial asked about a Cariri air-quality test done at the school. Garcia replied the question did not arise as a matter on the urgent question and he therefore did not have the information with him.

"This is something totally new."

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked how long the school had been under repair. Garcia initially said November but after comments from Ramdial, he said October, adding,"I would not dispute that with you."

He said the first problem was mould on the walls but that has since been corrected.

He added the contractor was working expeditiously to correct the waterproofing membrane problem.