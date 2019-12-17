Ex-SGRC chair to new council: Don’t take bribes

Newly appointed Chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram is congratulated by former Chairman Terry Rondon at the swearing in ceremony held at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation on Tuesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) chairman and PNM councillor Terry Rondon has urged newly sworn-in councillors and aldermen not to be tempted by bribes while in office.

Anil Juteram was sworn in as the new chairman, and Kenwyn Phillip was elected vice-chairman at the SGRC on Tuesday afternoon.

Roger Monroe and Daneille Marshall-Piper of the PNM and Keon Anton Saroopsingh and Susan Stephanie Holder of the UNC were sworn in as aldermen.

Rondon said the temptation of bribes from contractors was very real, as he had been offered several over the years as chairman.

He told the council never to turn away anyone, and never be too tired to listen to their concerns.

He urged them always to walk with the people and to be part of their everyday lives.

Juteram said this was the reason he was now chairman, because the people listened and gave him their support.